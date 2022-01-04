Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (311.9 per game).
- He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 25.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those outings against the Panthers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 410-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 68.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
