Before placing any bets on Tom Brady's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (311.9 per game).

He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 25.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those outings against the Panthers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 410-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 68.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive