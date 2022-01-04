Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before placing any bets on Tom Brady's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (311.9 per game).
  • He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 25.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those outings against the Panthers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 410-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 68.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

