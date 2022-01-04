Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pollard has run for 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
- He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his five career matchups against the Eagles, Pollard averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In five games against the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.9 yards per game.
- This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Pollard carried the ball three times for nine yards.
- Pollard tacked on three catches for 49 yards.
- In his last three games, Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He also has 78 receiving yards (26.0 ypg) on eight catches.
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
