January 4, 2022
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before Tony Pollard hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pollard has run for 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
  • He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his five career matchups against the Eagles, Pollard averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five games against the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.9 yards per game.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Pollard carried the ball three times for nine yards.
  • Pollard tacked on three catches for 49 yards.
  • In his last three games, Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 78 receiving yards (26.0 ypg) on eight catches.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

