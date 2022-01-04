Before Tony Pollard hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has run for 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.

And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).

He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his five career matchups against the Eagles, Pollard averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five games against the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.9 yards per game.

This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Pollard carried the ball three times for nine yards.

Pollard tacked on three catches for 49 yards.

In his last three games, Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He also has 78 receiving yards (26.0 ypg) on eight catches.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive