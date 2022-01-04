There will be player props available for Travis Kelce before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's stat line this year features 88 catches for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 68.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 129 times.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups, 6.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 226.9 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, picking up 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

