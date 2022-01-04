Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's stat line this year features 88 catches for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 68.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 129 times.
- So far this season, 20.4% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups, 6.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 226.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, picking up 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
