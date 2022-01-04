Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player props available for Travis Kelce before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line this year features 88 catches for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 68.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 129 times.
  • So far this season, 20.4% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups, 6.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 226.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, picking up 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kelce has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

129

20.4%

88

1091

8

14

15.4%

Tyreek Hill

156

24.7%

110

1237

9

21

23.1%

Mecole Hardman

72

11.4%

51

590

2

13

14.3%

Byron Pringle

52

8.2%

37

512

5

5

5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive