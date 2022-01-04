Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage this year (336-of-570) while throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has attempted 45 of his 570 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 68.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Lawrence threw for 193 yards while completing 63.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Lawrence tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt.
- Lawrence has passed for 683 yards while completing 62.5% of his throws (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions (227.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
