January 4, 2022
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage this year (336-of-570) while throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has attempted 45 of his 570 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 68.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Lawrence threw for 193 yards while completing 63.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • Lawrence tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt.
  • Lawrence has passed for 683 yards while completing 62.5% of his throws (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions (227.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

