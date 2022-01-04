Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 ypg) on 248-of-366 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 121.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.
- Tagovailoa has put up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage this year (53-of-91) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
