January 4, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 ypg) on 248-of-366 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 121.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.
  • Tagovailoa has put up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage this year (53-of-91) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

