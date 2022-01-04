Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 ypg) on 248-of-366 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 121.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.

Tagovailoa has put up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage this year (53-of-91) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

