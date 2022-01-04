Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 17.9% (94 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd is averaging 44.3 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Browns, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times, picking up 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive