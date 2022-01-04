Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Tyler Boyd will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 17.9% (94 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd is averaging 44.3 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Browns, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times, picking up 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

