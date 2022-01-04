Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Conklin's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin's 59 receptions are good enough for 587 yards (36.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.
  • So far this season, 14.3% of the 582 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.
  • Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his seven matchups against the Bears, Conklin's 12 receiving yards average is 22.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • In seven matchups, Conklin has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
  • This week Conklin will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Conklin's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 98 yards. He put up 32.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 17 times.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

