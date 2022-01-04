Before placing any wagers on Tyler Conklin's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin's 59 receptions are good enough for 587 yards (36.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.

So far this season, 14.3% of the 582 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.

Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his seven matchups against the Bears, Conklin's 12 receiving yards average is 22.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

In seven matchups, Conklin has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.

This week Conklin will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Conklin's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 98 yards. He put up 32.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 17 times.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive