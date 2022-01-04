Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin's 59 receptions are good enough for 587 yards (36.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.
- So far this season, 14.3% of the 582 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.
- Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his seven matchups against the Bears, Conklin's 12 receiving yards average is 22.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- In seven matchups, Conklin has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
- This week Conklin will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
- Conklin's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 98 yards. He put up 32.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 17 times.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
