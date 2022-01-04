Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Huntley's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also adds 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 107.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Huntley has not thrown for a touchdown against the Steelers over that time.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Huntley put together a 197-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 62.5% of his passes with one interception.
  • He also ran the ball six times for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Huntley has collected 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has tacked on 127 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive