Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also adds 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 107.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Huntley has not thrown for a touchdown against the Steelers over that time.
- The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Huntley put together a 197-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 62.5% of his passes with one interception.
- He also ran the ball six times for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Huntley has collected 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on 127 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
Huntley's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
