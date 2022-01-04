Before placing any wagers on Tyler Huntley's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also adds 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 107.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley has not thrown for a touchdown against the Steelers over that time.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Huntley put together a 197-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 62.5% of his passes with one interception.

He also ran the ball six times for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Huntley has collected 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on 127 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive