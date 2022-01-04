Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has hauled in 110 receptions for 1,237 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 156 times, and averages 77.3 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 36.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 226.9 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Hill caught six passes for 40 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Hill's during his last three games stat line reveals 20 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown. He put up 69.0 yards per game, and was targeted 25 times.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
Powered By Data Skrive