The Washington Football Team (6-10) will look to stop a four-game skid against the New York Giants (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Football Team games this season feature an average total of 46.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.

Washington's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Football Team score 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants allow (24.6).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Football Team rack up 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.

In games that Washington totals more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-10-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in 10 games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).

The Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).

When New York records more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collect 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team allow.

When New York totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (38).

Washington is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five of eight away games Washington has hit the over.

Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (38).

