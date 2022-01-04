Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-10) will look to stop a four-game skid against the New York Giants (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Football Team games this season feature an average total of 46.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.8 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Washington is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • This year, the Football Team score 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants allow (24.6).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
  • The Football Team rack up 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.
  • In games that Washington totals more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Giants.
  • New York is 6-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in 10 games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).
  • The Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).
  • When New York records more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team allow.
  • When New York totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Giants have turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (38).
  • Washington is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in five of eight away games Washington has hit the over.
  • Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (38).

