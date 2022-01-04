Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has also tacked on 377 yards on 37 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 23.6 receiving yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Pascal is averaging 15.9 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 13.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).
- Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Pascal will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up eight yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Pascal has caught two passes for 31 yards. He was targeted four times, and averaged 10.3 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
T.Y. Hilton
32
6.5%
21
292
3
3
4.8%
