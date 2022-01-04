Zach Pascal will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has also tacked on 377 yards on 37 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 23.6 receiving yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Pascal is averaging 15.9 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 13.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).

Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Pascal will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up eight yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Pascal has caught two passes for 31 yards. He was targeted four times, and averaged 10.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

