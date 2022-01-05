Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

A.J. Brown has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) take on the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 59 catches and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.7% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Brown is averaging 99 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Texans, 20.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

