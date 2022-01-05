A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 59 catches and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.7% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Brown is averaging 99 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Texans, 20.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
- Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
