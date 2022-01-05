A.J. Brown has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) take on the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 59 catches and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.7% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Brown is averaging 99 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Texans, 20.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.4 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).

Over his last three outings, Brown has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

