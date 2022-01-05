Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has rushed for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 173 of his team's 419 carries this season (41.3%).

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Dillon's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Lions Dillon has not run for a touchdown.

Conceding 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Lions have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He added two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.

Dillon has rushed for 126 yards on 30 carries (42.0 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

He's also tacked on six catches for 48 yards.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

