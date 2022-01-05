A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has racked up 825 receiving yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 83 targets.
- Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Green's 39 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Seahawks are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Green, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per reception).
- Green has collected 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), hauling in eight balls on 17 targets during his last three games.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
