Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Green and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has racked up 825 receiving yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 83 targets.

Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Green's 39 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Seahawks are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per reception).

Green has collected 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), hauling in eight balls on 17 targets during his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

