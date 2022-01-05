Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 171 rushes for a team-best 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 52 catches for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has handled 171, or 40.8%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 24.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.
- This season the Lions have conceded 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).
- He put up 30 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 33 carries for 200 yards (66.7 per game).
- He also has 12 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
