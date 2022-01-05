In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jones' Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 171 rushes for a team-best 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 52 catches for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has handled 171, or 40.8%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 24.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.

This season the Lions have conceded 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).

He put up 30 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 33 carries for 200 yards (66.7 per game).

He also has 12 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

