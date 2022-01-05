Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has 3,977 passing yards (248.6 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 35 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 32 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 54.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those contests against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3%) for 288 yards with two touchdown passes.
- In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
