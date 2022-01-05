Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Bookmakers have installed player props for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has 3,977 passing yards (248.6 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 35 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 54.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those contests against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3%) for 288 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

