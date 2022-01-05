Bookmakers have installed player props for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has 3,977 passing yards (248.6 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 35 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 54.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those contests against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3%) for 288 yards with two touchdown passes.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

Powered By Data Skrive