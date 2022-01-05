Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has run for 473 yards on 129 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 129 of those attempts (30.2%).
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Over his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bears.
- Mattison will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bears have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- He added four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
- Mattison has 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
- Mattison has also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
