In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take on the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has run for 473 yards on 129 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 129 of those attempts (30.2%).

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Over his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bears.

Mattison will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bears have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

He added four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

Mattison has 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Mattison has also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

