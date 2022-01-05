Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has hauled in 35 grabs for 438 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 54 times, and puts up 27.4 yards per game.
- Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 4.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups with the Lions, Lazard has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard caught six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three outings, Lazard has 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
