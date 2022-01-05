Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Allen Lazard for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has hauled in 35 grabs for 438 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 54 times, and puts up 27.4 yards per game.
  • Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 4.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Lions, Lazard has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard caught six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Lazard has 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

