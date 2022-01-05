In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Allen Lazard for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has hauled in 35 grabs for 438 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 54 times, and puts up 27.4 yards per game.

Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 4.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Lions, Lazard has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard caught six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Lazard has 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

