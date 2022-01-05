In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alvin Kamara and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has taken 210 carries for a team-leading 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has added 45 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 464 times this season, and he's carried 210 of those attempts (45.3%).

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 9.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.9 yards per game.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Kamara racked up 32 yards on 13 carries.

He chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Kamara has collected 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

He's also added nine receptions for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

