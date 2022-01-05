Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has taken 210 carries for a team-leading 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has added 45 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five receiving TDs.
- His team has run the ball 464 times this season, and he's carried 210 of those attempts (45.3%).
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 9.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.9 yards per game.
- Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Kamara racked up 32 yards on 13 carries.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Kamara has collected 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
- He's also added nine receptions for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
