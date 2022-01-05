Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop betting options available for Amari Cooper ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper's 63 catches are good enough for 786 yards (49.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 97 times.
  • Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
  • Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Cooper's 80 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Eagles are 16.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cooper was targeted seven times, totaling 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

