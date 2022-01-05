There will be player prop betting options available for Amari Cooper ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 63 catches are good enough for 786 yards (49.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 97 times.

Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.

Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cooper's 80 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Eagles are 16.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cooper was targeted seven times, totaling 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

Powered By Data Skrive