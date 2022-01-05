Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's 63 catches are good enough for 786 yards (49.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 97 times.
- Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
- Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Cooper's 80 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Eagles are 16.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cooper was targeted seven times, totaling 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets over his last three games.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
