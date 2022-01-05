Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- St.Brown has 82 catches (108 targets) and a team-high 803 receiving yards (50.2 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.3% of the 561 passes thrown by his team have gone St.Brown's way.
- St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- St.Brown's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Packers.
- The 231.8 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, St.Brown has caught 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 33 times, and averaged 97.3 yards per game.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
