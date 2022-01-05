Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Amon-Ra St. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown has 82 catches (108 targets) and a team-high 803 receiving yards (50.2 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.3% of the 561 passes thrown by his team have gone St.Brown's way.

St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

St.Brown's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Packers.

The 231.8 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, St.Brown has caught 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 33 times, and averaged 97.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

