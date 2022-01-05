Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has 237 rushes for a team-best 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • And he has added 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's handled 237 of those attempts (53.9%).
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Gibson's 39.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 23.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson, in three matchups versus the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Conceding 122.9 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Football Team are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in eight passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

53.9%

891

6

38

55.9%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

58

13.2%

310

1

10

14.7%

5.3

Jaret Patterson

62

14.1%

245

2

6

8.8%

4.0

J.D. McKissic

48

10.9%

212

2

6

8.8%

4.4

