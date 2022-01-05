Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has 237 rushes for a team-best 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
- And he has added 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's handled 237 of those attempts (53.9%).
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Gibson's 39.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 23.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson, in three matchups versus the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Conceding 122.9 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Football Team are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
- Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also hauled in eight passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
237
53.9%
891
6
38
55.9%
3.8
Taylor Heinicke
58
13.2%
310
1
10
14.7%
5.3
Jaret Patterson
62
14.1%
245
2
6
8.8%
4.0
J.D. McKissic
48
10.9%
212
2
6
8.8%
4.4
