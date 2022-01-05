Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has 237 rushes for a team-best 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

And he has added 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's handled 237 of those attempts (53.9%).

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Gibson's 39.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 23.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in three matchups versus the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Conceding 122.9 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Football Team are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

He's also hauled in eight passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 53.9% 891 6 38 55.9% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 58 13.2% 310 1 10 14.7% 5.3 Jaret Patterson 62 14.1% 245 2 6 8.8% 4.0 J.D. McKissic 48 10.9% 212 2 6 8.8% 4.4

