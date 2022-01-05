Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 16 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 48 points in five of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 0.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 10-6-0 this season.

The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 26.2 points per game, 5.2 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (21.0).

Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Cardinals average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9), than the Seahawks give up per matchup (383.8).

When Arizona piles up more than 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Seahawks rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Cardinals allow.

Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Seahawks rack up just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up (322.9).

In games that Seattle churns out over 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Arizona has hit the over in three of seven home games this season.

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

On the road, Seattle is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight away games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

