Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has picked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 65 passes for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He has received 190 of his team's 402 carries this season (47.3%).
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in two matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Ekeler will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 116.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- The Raiders have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Ekeler also put up 54 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 25.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 77 yards.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
190
47.3%
847
11
44
45.4%
4.5
Justin Jackson
65
16.2%
344
2
19
19.6%
5.3
Justin Herbert
61
15.2%
301
3
21
21.6%
4.9
Joshua Kelley
33
8.2%
102
0
5
5.2%
3.1
Powered By Data Skrive