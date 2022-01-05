Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Austin Ekeler has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has picked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 65 passes for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He has received 190 of his team's 402 carries this season (47.3%).
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in two matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Ekeler will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 116.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Raiders have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ekeler also put up 54 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 25.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 77 yards.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

190

47.3%

847

11

44

45.4%

4.5

Justin Jackson

65

16.2%

344

2

19

19.6%

5.3

Justin Herbert

61

15.2%

301

3

21

21.6%

4.9

Joshua Kelley

33

8.2%

102

0

5

5.2%

3.1

Powered By Data Skrive