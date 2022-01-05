Austin Ekeler has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has picked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

He's also caught 65 passes for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He has received 190 of his team's 402 carries this season (47.3%).

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in two matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Ekeler will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 116.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler also put up 54 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 25.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 77 yards.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

