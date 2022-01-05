Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 3,010 yards (188.1 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 134 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.
- Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Mayfield's 249.6 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bengals are 38.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times over six of those games against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Mayfield completed 42.1% of his passes for 185 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Mayfield has thrown for 407 passing yards over his last three games (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage (37-of-74), throwing four touchdown passes with six interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
