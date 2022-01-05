Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 3,010 yards (188.1 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 134 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.
  • Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Mayfield's 249.6 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bengals are 38.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times over six of those games against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Mayfield completed 42.1% of his passes for 185 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 407 passing yards over his last three games (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage (37-of-74), throwing four touchdown passes with six interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

