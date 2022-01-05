There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 3,010 yards (188.1 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 134 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.

Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Mayfield's 249.6 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bengals are 38.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times over six of those games against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Mayfield completed 42.1% of his passes for 185 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry without a touchdown.

Mayfield has thrown for 407 passing yards over his last three games (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage (37-of-74), throwing four touchdown passes with six interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1%

