Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 42 points eight of 16 times.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 42 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 46.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per contest the Steelers allow.

When Baltimore records more than 24.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers allow per outing (359.9).

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 359.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Steelers are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year the Steelers average 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens allow (23.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.5 points.

The Steelers average 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens give up (366.5).

When Pittsburgh amasses over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

In eight home games this year, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (42).

This season away from home, Pittsburgh is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

In seven away games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total four times.

Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (42).

