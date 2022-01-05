Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has added nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 31.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).

With 30 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Roethlisberger completed 52.2% of his passes for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Roethlisberger has 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

