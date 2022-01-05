Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has added nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 31.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 30 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Roethlisberger completed 52.2% of his passes for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive