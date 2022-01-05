Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He has added nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 31.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Roethlisberger completed 52.2% of his passes for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Roethlisberger has 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
