January 5, 2022
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Before placing any bets on Brandin Cooks' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 1,011 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 130 times and has collected 87 receptions and six touchdowns (63.2 yards per game).
  • Cooks has been the target of 25.3% (130 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Cooks is averaging 71 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 261.5 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Cooks has totaled 168 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 21 targets during his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

