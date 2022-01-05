Before placing any bets on Brandin Cooks' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 1,011 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 130 times and has collected 87 receptions and six touchdowns (63.2 yards per game).

Cooks has been the target of 25.3% (130 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Cooks is averaging 71 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 261.5 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.

Cooks has totaled 168 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 21 targets during his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

