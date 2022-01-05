Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any bets on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has collected 719 receiving yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 77 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and totaled 94 yards on four receptions.
  • Aiyuk has hauled in nine passes (13 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

