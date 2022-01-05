Before placing any bets on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has collected 719 receiving yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 77 targets this year.

So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and totaled 94 yards on four receptions.

Aiyuk has hauled in nine passes (13 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive