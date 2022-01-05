Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has collected 719 receiving yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 77 targets this year.
- So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and totaled 94 yards on four receptions.
- Aiyuk has hauled in nine passes (13 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
