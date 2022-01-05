There will be player prop bets available for Braxton Berrios ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Berrios' New York Jets (4-12) play the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios has tacked on 431 yards on 46 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 26.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Berrios has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The Bills are giving up 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have given up 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Berrios was targeted 12 times, picking up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Berrios' 14 receptions are good enough for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 19 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

