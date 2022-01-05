Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios has tacked on 431 yards on 46 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 26.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Berrios has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The Bills are giving up 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have given up 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Berrios was targeted 12 times, picking up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Berrios' 14 receptions are good enough for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 19 times.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
