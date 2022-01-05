Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bets available for Braxton Berrios ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Berrios' New York Jets (4-12) play the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios has tacked on 431 yards on 46 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 26.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Berrios has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The Bills are giving up 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have given up 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Berrios was targeted 12 times, picking up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Berrios' 14 receptions are good enough for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 19 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

