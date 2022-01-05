There will be player prop betting options available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has accumulated 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 31.8 receiving yards.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three matchups against the Chargers, Edwards' 1.3 receiving yards average is 27.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Over his last three outings, Edwards' three catches (on six targets) have led to 8 receiving yards (2.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive