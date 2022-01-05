Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop betting options available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has accumulated 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 31.8 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three matchups against the Chargers, Edwards' 1.3 receiving yards average is 27.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Over his last three outings, Edwards' three catches (on six targets) have led to 8 receiving yards (2.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

