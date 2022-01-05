Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has accumulated 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 31.8 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his three matchups against the Chargers, Edwards' 1.3 receiving yards average is 27.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Over his last three outings, Edwards' three catches (on six targets) have led to 8 receiving yards (2.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
