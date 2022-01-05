Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will look to continue their three-game winning run versus the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in nine of 16 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 43 points in 10 of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.2 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.8 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-1 this season.

The Bills have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Bills average just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).

When Buffalo puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Bills collect just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per outing (396.0).

Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 396.0 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 16 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Jets score just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.

The Jets rack up 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow per outing (286.5).

New York is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team amasses over 286.5 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 5-3 overall and 4-3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 16.5-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Buffalo has hit the over in three of eight games at home.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

New York is 1-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In four of seven away games this year, New York has gone over the total.

Jets away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

