C.J. Uzomah has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take on the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has collected 493 yards on 49 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 30.8 yards per game on 63 targets.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his nine matchups against the Browns, Uzomah's 21.6 receiving yards average is 10.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Uzomah, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 223.5 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 32 yards.

Uzomah has also tacked on 86 yards on 12 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 28.7 receiving yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

