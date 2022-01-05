Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Cam Newton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Newton has collected 684 passing yards (97.7 yards per game) while going 69-for-126 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage (25-for-51) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 21 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

