Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Newton has collected 684 passing yards (97.7 yards per game) while going 69-for-126 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
- Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage (25-for-51) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 21 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
