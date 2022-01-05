Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Cam Newton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Newton has collected 684 passing yards (97.7 yards per game) while going 69-for-126 (54.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Newton accounts for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage (25-for-51) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 21 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

