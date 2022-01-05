Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cameron Brate, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has put together a 233-yard season on 28 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 54 times and averages 14.6 receiving yards.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brate, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Brate put together a five-yard performance against the Jets last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Brate's stat line in his last three games shows six catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 12.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 11 times.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 54 7.8% 28 233 4 20 17.2% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

