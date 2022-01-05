There will be player prop bet markets available for Carson Wentz ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage this year (305-of-487) while throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 2.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Jaguars, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wentz has passed for 430 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception (143.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

