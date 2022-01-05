Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage this year (305-of-487) while throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 2.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Jaguars, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wentz has passed for 430 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception (143.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
