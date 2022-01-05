Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

There will be player prop bet markets available for Carson Wentz ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage this year (305-of-487) while throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 2.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Jaguars, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wentz has passed for 430 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception (143.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

