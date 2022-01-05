CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's team-high 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) have come on 77 catches (118 targets) including six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
- The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and picked up 51 yards on three receptions.
- Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
Powered By Data Skrive