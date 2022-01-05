There will be player prop bets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's team-high 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) have come on 77 catches (118 targets) including six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and picked up 51 yards on three receptions.

Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

