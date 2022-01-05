Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's team-high 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) have come on 77 catches (118 targets) including six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and picked up 51 yards on three receptions.
  • Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

