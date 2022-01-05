Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before placing any wagers on Chase Claypool's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has 823 receiving yards on 54 catches (98 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Claypool has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.
  • Claypool has caught seven passes on 17 targets for 70 yards over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

