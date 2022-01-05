Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has 823 receiving yards on 54 catches (98 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Claypool has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.
- Claypool has caught seven passes on 17 targets for 70 yards over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
