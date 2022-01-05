Before placing any wagers on Chase Claypool's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has 823 receiving yards on 54 catches (98 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 51.4 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Claypool has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.

Claypool has caught seven passes on 17 targets for 70 yards over his last three outings, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

