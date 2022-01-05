Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also has 43 receptions for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
- His team has run the ball 468 times this season, and he's carried 116 of those attempts (24.8%).
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Over his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, Edmonds averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks give up 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.
- He also caught five passes for 29 yards.
- Edmonds has rushed for 162 yards on 40 carries (54.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- Edmonds has caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 ypg).
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
