January 5, 2022
Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Chase Edmonds has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 43 receptions for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 468 times this season, and he's carried 116 of those attempts (24.8%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, Edmonds averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks give up 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.
  • He also caught five passes for 29 yards.
  • Edmonds has rushed for 162 yards on 40 carries (54.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • Edmonds has caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 ypg).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

