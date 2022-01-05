Chase Edmonds has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has 43 receptions for 311 yards (19.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 468 times this season, and he's carried 116 of those attempts (24.8%).

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Over his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, Edmonds averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks give up 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Edmonds rushed 18 times for 53 yards.

He also caught five passes for 29 yards.

Edmonds has rushed for 162 yards on 40 carries (54.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Edmonds has caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 ypg).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

