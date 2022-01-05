Christian Kirk will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has reeled in 75 passes for a team-high 939 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times and averages 58.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Kirk has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 30 targets.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

