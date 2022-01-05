Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has reeled in 75 passes for a team-high 939 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times and averages 58.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
- Kirk has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 30 targets.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
