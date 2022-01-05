Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Christian Kirk will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has reeled in 75 passes for a team-high 939 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times and averages 58.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Kirk has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 30 targets.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

