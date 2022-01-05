Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Chuba Hubbard has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 163 times for 564 yards (35.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 429 times this season, and he's taken 163 of those attempts (38.0%).
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Hubbard's nine rushing yards in his only career matchup are 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Hubbard rushed 17 times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

163

38.0%

564

5

24

36.9%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

23.1%

442

1

16

24.6%

4.5

Cam Newton

47

11.0%

230

5

8

12.3%

4.9

Sam Darnold

40

9.3%

203

5

8

12.3%

5.1

