Chuba Hubbard has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 163 times for 564 yards (35.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 429 times this season, and he's taken 163 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Hubbard's nine rushing yards in his only career matchup are 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 91.4 yards per game.

This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Hubbard rushed 17 times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 163 38.0% 564 5 24 36.9% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 23.1% 442 1 16 24.6% 4.5 Cam Newton 47 11.0% 230 5 8 12.3% 4.9 Sam Darnold 40 9.3% 203 5 8 12.3% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive