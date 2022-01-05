Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) will attempt to break a three-game skid when they meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) in Week 18.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 13 of 16 games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.6, 5.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Bengals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns allow (22.2).

Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Bengals average 372.7 yards per game, 53.1 more yards than the 319.6 the Browns allow per outing.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team piles up over 319.6 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Browns have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Browns put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals give up (22.2).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Browns collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (338.4) than the Bengals allow (349.3).

Cleveland is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 349.3 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight games at home, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.

This season, Browns home games average 44.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Cincinnati is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this season.

Bengals away games this season average 45.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

