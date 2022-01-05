Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West foes square off in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take on the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 119 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 129 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (29.6%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 1.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (19.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

