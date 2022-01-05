Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West foes square off in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take on the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 119 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 129 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (29.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 1.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In one of three games against the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (19.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive