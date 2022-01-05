Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 119 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 129 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (29.6%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 1.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In one of three games against the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (19.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
