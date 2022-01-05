Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) have come on 138 receptions (184 targets) including 15 touchdowns.

So far this season, 32.0% of the 575 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 35 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp has averaged 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the 49ers, 78.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Kupp was targeted seven times and totaled 95 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kupp has also tacked on 340 yards on 25 grabs and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 33 times and put up 113.3 receiving yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

Powered By Data Skrive