Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has racked up a team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).

The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

Conceding 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Patterson ran for 28 yards on nine carries.

He also reeled in two passes for 24 yards.

Patterson has 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

Powered By Data Skrive