January 5, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has racked up a team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).
  • The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Patterson ran for 28 yards on nine carries.
  • He also reeled in two passes for 24 yards.
  • Patterson has 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

