Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has racked up a team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He's also added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).
- The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- Conceding 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Patterson ran for 28 yards on nine carries.
- He also reeled in two passes for 24 yards.
- Patterson has 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
