Bookmakers have posted player props for Courtland Sutton ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 57 receptions on 95 targets with two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 62 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (43.5).

In five matchups with the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a TD catch.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per reception).

During his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

