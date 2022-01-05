Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Bookmakers have posted player props for Courtland Sutton ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 57 receptions on 95 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 62 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (43.5).
  • In five matchups with the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per reception).
  • During his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive