Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 57 receptions on 95 targets with two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 62 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (43.5).
- In five matchups with the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a TD catch.
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per reception).
- During his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive