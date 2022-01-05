In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 carries (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also has 436 receiving yards (27.3 per game) on 58 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Swift ran for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

