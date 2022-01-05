D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 carries (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also has 436 receiving yards (27.3 per game) on 58 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Swift ran for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
