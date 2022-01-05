Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has rushed for a team-leading 587 yards on 144 carries (36.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also has 436 receiving yards (27.3 per game) on 58 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Swift ran for 32 yards on four carries (averaging eight yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

