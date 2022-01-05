D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's team-leading 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) have come on 86 catches (153 targets) including four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore has averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 5.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
- The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, totaling 29 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Moore has collected 132 yards on 14 catches, averaging 44.0 yards per game on 31 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
