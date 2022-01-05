Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's team-leading 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) have come on 86 catches (153 targets) including four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore has averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 5.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, totaling 29 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Moore has collected 132 yards on 14 catches, averaging 44.0 yards per game on 31 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive