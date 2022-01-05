D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
- He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 49.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, allowing 143.4 yards per game.
- This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Foreman has totaled 257 rushing yards on 57 carries (85.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
