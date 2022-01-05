Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Onta Foreman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 49.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, allowing 143.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Foreman has totaled 257 rushing yards on 57 carries (85.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

