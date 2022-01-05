There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Onta Foreman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans, 49.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, allowing 143.4 yards per game.

This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Foreman has totaled 257 rushing yards on 57 carries (85.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive