Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has 4,154 passing yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his throws and tossing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott accounts for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 88 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Prescott had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.

Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4%

