Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has 4,154 passing yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his throws and tossing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott accounts for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 88 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Prescott had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 11 carries.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Powered By Data Skrive