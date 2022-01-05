Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has 4,154 passing yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his throws and tossing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott accounts for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 88 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Prescott had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive